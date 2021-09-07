Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Up 39.8%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) shares shot up 39.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

