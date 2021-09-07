Ether Zero Market Cap Reaches $310,053.15 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $310,053.15 and $10,762.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.80 or 0.07359911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00132567 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,814,474 coins and its circulating supply is 185,785,061 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.