Ether Zero Trading Down 13.2% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $266,104.63 and approximately $11,615.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.70 or 0.07384252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00126715 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,837,497 coins and its circulating supply is 185,808,084 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

