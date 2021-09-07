Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Achieves $256,758.50

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $256,758.50 and approximately $188.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

