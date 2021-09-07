Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $5.42

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $541,915.56 and approximately $542.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00011556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00740365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

