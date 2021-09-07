Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $742,933.65 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $742,933.65 and $10,469.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.