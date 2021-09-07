Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,360. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.