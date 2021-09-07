Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading 19.9% Higher

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) shares traded up 19.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERRFY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

