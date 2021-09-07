European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

