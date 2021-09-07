European Wax Center Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on September 14th (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. European Wax Center had issued 10,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During European Wax Center’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

