Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $1.22 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

