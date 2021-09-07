Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

