Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $162.94 million and $41.38 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,292,812 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.