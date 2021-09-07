Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

