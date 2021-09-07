EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 21,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,857,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

