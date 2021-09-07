Exeedme (XED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and $1.92 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.