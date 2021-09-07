EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,776.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $17,053.67 and $5,776.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00330650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.