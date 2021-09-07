Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 355,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

