F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $2,480,119 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

