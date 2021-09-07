F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

