Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.