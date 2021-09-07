Factom (FCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,972.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $61,972.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00176177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.07 or 0.07375097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.99 or 0.99553263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00881888 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,064,670 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

