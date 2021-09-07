FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $385.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.18 and its 200-day moving average is $334.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $389.87. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

