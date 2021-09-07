Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 9.3% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 68.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

