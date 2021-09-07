FansTime (FTI) Price Down 1.4% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $660,558.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

