FantasyGold Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00131252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00180390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07175586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.02 or 1.00469283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00893806 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

