Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Down 0.5%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.