Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.74 million and the lowest is $10.56 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $52.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 million to $54.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.47 million, with estimates ranging from $52.79 million to $59.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $411.56 million, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

