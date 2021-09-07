Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% This Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.