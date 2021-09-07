Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.