Fear Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Fear has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $7.31 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00741024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043257 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.