Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10,810.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £108.10 ($141.23) and last traded at £107.65 ($140.65), with a volume of 167385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £106.10 ($138.62).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £23.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,578.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

