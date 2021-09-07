Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,337,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

