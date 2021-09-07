Filecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.75 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $4.75 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.14 or 0.07122790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.45 or 1.00263738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00718564 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00891515 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 103,280,390 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

