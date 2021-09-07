Financial Comparison: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) vs. Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Eastside Distilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.86 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.40 Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.67 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

Eastside Distilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better Choice and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70% Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Better Choice on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

