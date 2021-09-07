Financial Comparison: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 16.84% 29.19% 16.52% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 1 4 0 2.80 Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.04 $12.87 million $0.63 14.38 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Li-Cycle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.