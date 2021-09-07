Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.