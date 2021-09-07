FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $11,771.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

