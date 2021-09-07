FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $35.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 779,357,480 coins and its circulating supply is 352,397,734 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

