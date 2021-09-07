FirmaChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.22 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $64.59 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00132771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00184600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.73 or 0.07604901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.00 or 0.99989339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.00910726 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

