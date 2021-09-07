First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 965,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.