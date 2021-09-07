First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.71. 12,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

