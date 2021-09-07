First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

VLO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.