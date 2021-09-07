First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.10. 104,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.