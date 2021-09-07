First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. 255,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

