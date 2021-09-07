First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $2,881.55. 36,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

