First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,831 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 50,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.