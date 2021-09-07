First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AFL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 36,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

