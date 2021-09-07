First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 49,949 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,949 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

