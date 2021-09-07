First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.